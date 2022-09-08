Hamilton to take grid penalty in Monza

Lewis Hamilton is one of a number of drivers set to take a grid penalty at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver will exceed the maximum number of power unit components for the season at Monza, as a result of damage picked up in Belgium two weeks ago. Hamilton’s third power unit was damaged at Spa-Francorchamps and while Mercedes still intends to try and repair it, the work will not be done in time for this weekend’s race.

Hamilton will not be alone at the back of the grid as a number of other drivers have grid drops at a track that is tough on power units and allows overtaking. Valtteri Bottas will also take a power unit penalty as a result of his failure in the Dutch Grand Prix last weekend, with the Ferrari engine unable to be salvaged.

Mick Schumacher is confirmed as having a gearbox penalty, while Yuki Tsunoda also have a 10-place grid drop as a result of picking up five reprimands — the latest coming as a result of driving back to the pits with loosened seatbelts in Zandvoort before his retirement from the last race.

Further grid drops are expected as teams take advantage of the number of rivals also receiving penalties, allowing a higher starting position than usual as was seen at Spa.