Penske signs McLaughlin to long-term deal

Roger Penske isn’t letting his breakout star leave the stable. Triple Australian Supercars champion and triple NTT IndyCar Series race winner Scott McLaughlin will spend the next years of his life in the No. 3 Team Penske Chevy after recently signing a multi-year contract extension.

“Scott took a big gamble when he came to IndyCar, as he knew he would be leaving a series where he knew he could thrive for years to come,” said Team Penske President Tim Cindric. “To see him have the success he has had so far has been really satisfying, as we were confident in his talent. We just didn’t know how long it would take for him to gain the confidence in himself.

“Scott has adjusted quickly and has already established himself as someone that can win at any track during one of the most competitive eras of IndyCar racing. He continues to be a great representative for our partners and he has connects well with race fans all over the world. We are excited that he will continue to be part of the Team Penske legacy for years to come.”

McLaughlin joined Team Penske DJR in 2017 and went on to score consecutive Supercar titles in 2018, 2019 and 2020 before making his transition to IndyCar where he won Rookie of the Year honors in 2021. The 29-year-old is among five drivers with a chance to win the IndyCar championship this weekend in Monterey.

“Team Penske has been such a huge part of my career, helping me get to where I’m at today, so I’m excited to continue racing with Roger, Tim and the entire team well into the future,” McLaughlin said. “Getting a chance to move to the United States and chase my racing dream, driving in the IndyCar Series, is something that would not have been possible without Team Penske, so I’m forever grateful.

“I’ve had so many great moments with this team, from winning three Supercars championships to winning the Bathurst 1000 to making my first IndyCar start. Now, we are competing at a high level, winning races and poles and even competing for the series championship. I can’t wait to see what the future holds with Team Penske.”