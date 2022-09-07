KurumaCards launches with Kaido House collaboration

In the short time KurumaNFT has been in existence, the automotive-themed NFT company has made a huge mark in the ever-evolving NFT space, selling out multiple offerings, while redefining the industry with groundbreaking artwork and innovative packages. Every KurumaNFT project features renowned artists and brands from both the automotive and NFT spaces.

The company will be embarking on the second chapter of its launch strategy with the introduction of KurumaCards, the first of which will feature the 510 wagon by renowned car and diecast lifestyle brand, Kaido House.

So what are KurumaCards? Think of them as traditional baseball trading cards, but with a digital and automotive twist. Each KurumaCard offers a unique collector experience, allowing fans to take part in the game of car collecting while being part of a community. And, with the Kaido House 510 wagon, the first batch of KurumaCards are sure to be a highly sought-after collector’s item.

“We’re very excited about the collaboration with Kaido House,” said Taro Koki, the President and CEO of KurumaNFT. “They are one of the hottest brands in the automotive and diecast space. The very limited releases of its models, the innovative nature of their creativity and the unique design of each piece make them true works of art on a 1:64 scale.”

Founded by the current creative chief Jun Imai, Kaido House has been specializing in producing boutique, trend-centric diecast models for several years. Imai’s vision to “create a car culture for all scales” has certainly come to fruition as virtually all of Kaido’s offerings have sold out as soon as they’ve been offered.

Part of the reason for the hysteria around Kaido House is that its products continually break new ground in the diecast modeling space. For example, under the Kaido House x Mini GT brand, the Pro Street Datsun 510 released last year took the diecast world by storm with many firsts, including alloy wheels on a mass-produced 1:64 model. Also, it featured the same GReddy KA24DET that was built for Imai’s personal wagon, along with the distinctive livery that appeared on the vehicle 10 years ago.

“You don’t often see a Pro Street 510 in 1:64 diecast, slammed on Japanese four-spokes and a turbo I-4. This is the Kaido House way,” said Imai.

One of the most popular products from Kaido House was the green 510 wagon introduced in 2012. In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the project, Kaido House will be offering an ultra-rare Black Limited drop at the Japanese Classic Car Show on Saturday, September 10 in Long Beach, California.

“This infamous wagon has been an icon of the exploding Datsun scene. From its humble beginnings as a budget project painted in my garage to its current form with its GReddy-built 400-hp KA24DE-T engine, this project represents our adage of ‘car culture for all scales’ and is the rock for the Kaido House community, vision and growing product line,” Imai said.

To help celebrate this landmark occasion, KurumaNFT will present its first KurumaCards offering the 510 as the main subject. This will not only be the first ever KurumaCard, but it also represents Kaido House’s first venture into the NFT space. Only 100 of these special KurumaCards x Kaido House editions will be offered as a free download to fans who show up at the Kaido House booth at the Japanese Classic Car Show. Ten of these cards will be

rare ‘foil” editions that will come with a KurumaNFT swag pack.