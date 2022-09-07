Hamilton's Team X44 Extreme E team lands title sponsor

Lewis Hamilton’s Team X44 Extreme E outfit has secured its first title sponsorship.

Linking up with Vida Carbon, a carbon investment firm that aims to reduce greenhouse gasses and emissions over the world by providing shareholders with exposure to carbon credit markets and supplying capital to carbon credit developers, the team will now be known as X44 Vida Carbon Racing.

“We are very pleased to have Vida Carbon alongside us as we continue our journey in Extreme E,” said Sebastien Loeb, nine-time World Rally champion and driver for X44 Vida Carbon Racing. “Although there’s nothing we love more than a first place podium, our team is about so much more than just racing.

“X44 Vida Carbon Racing’s goal is to encourage our fans to take small steps together to have a positive impact on the planet, and a partner like Vida Carbon means we can do just that.”

The partnership will come into effect from round four in Chile later this month, and will extend into next season, with the goal of bringing attention to Vida Carbon’s forward thinking strategies in combating climate change.

“Around the world, we are all feeling the direct impacts of climate change. Traditional motorsports have long been associated with having a negative impact on the environment, and though many series are taking encouraging steps towards a more sustainable future, Extreme E is unique in the way it approaches this issue,” said Jamie Keech, executive chairman at Vida Carbon. “Our partnership with X44 is proof that sustainable practices and a net zero future are possible. Vida Carbon and X44 are working towards that future.”

X44 with Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez finished the inaugural Extreme E season in second place, claiming a sole win in the final round – the Jurassic X Prix in Dorset, England. The duo currently sit fourth in the standings with two podiums from three rounds so far.

Last season the team also won the series’ 2021 Sustainability Award which rewards the team which does the most to point fans towards a greener future.