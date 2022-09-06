Reynolds targeting eNASCAR team crown after missing playoffs

Jim Beaver eSports’ Blake Reynolds was the first driver left out of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series playoffs, but the one-time final four contender was not disappointed with the outcome of his regular season.

“I’m not all that disappointed,” he said after the regular season finale at the virtual Darlington Raceway. “I had a great race. The last few weeks have been really awesome for us. I knew it was a long shot just because I knew the people I was racing. I knew someone was going to win or something like this.

“But you know, looking at last year’s stats, Mitchell DeJong, Bobby Zalenski, and Keegan Leahy, they’re all really good. I just expected Bobby to be good and he was tonight.”

Even if his chase for a championship is over, Reynolds’ 2022 season has been a much more successful campaign than last year when he was relegated out of the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series.

His average finish of 14th is tied for fifth-best of the year and his six top-10 finishes match or bests six out of the 10 playoff contenders.

While not being able to fight for a driver’s championship is disappointing, Reynolds has his sights set on the team’s championship for Jim Beaver eSports.

As part of his duties with Jim Beaver eSports, Reynolds competed in the eShort Course World Cup, an offroad racing championship broadcast on CBS. In addition to that, getting to spend time with and create connections with other members of the Jim Beaver racing family has been rewarding.

“To wrap up the season, we just keep going, me and Michael Guest have a shot at this team’s championship and I’m ready for it. I’m ready to win that thing,” Reynolds said.

Jim Beaver eSports is currently 20 points behind Stewart Haas Racing in the team’s championship. Steven Wilson, the only three-time winner of the season, has done a large part of the lifting for Stewart Haas Racing.