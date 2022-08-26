Phoenix Raceway president Giese to oversee NASCAR's Chicago race

Phoenix Raceway president Julie Giese will relocate to Chicago after NASCAR’s Championship Weekend in early November to oversee operations for the Chicago street course race scheduled for July 2023.

Among her duties in Chicago will be to build a fully dedicated in-market team and lead all efforts for the race event, including NASCAR’s commitment to delivering benefits to Chicago’s residents, engagement with youth programs, and support for the local business community.

“Julie brings a long history of driving results and managing high profile initiatives at NASCAR venues – from her work in promoting the $400 million redevelopment of Daytona International Speedway to her leadership role as president of a thriving Phoenix Raceway,” said Chip Wile, NASCAR senior vice president and chief track properties officer. “Most importantly, Julie understands the importance of diversity and prioritizing the local communities in which we race. As such, she will work with local, diverse business owners to partner on all aspects of the event weekend – from philanthropic efforts to suppliers, caterers and hoteliers.”

Giese is not unfamiliar with major NASCAR projects. She oversaw the $178 million renovation of Phoenix Raceway that resulted in the track becoming the site of the season finale in 2020. Phoenix will host championship weekend for the third straight year November 4-6.

“I look forward to making Chicago my new home and leading NASCAR’s deep involvement in Chicago to make this incredible event successful for this great city and for motorsports,” said Giese. “NASCAR events bring tremendous economic impact to their host communities as the world’s most loyal fans come to see the greatest drivers in the world. We look forward to hosting them in the world-class city of Chicago.

“As for my time at Phoenix Raceway – I am humbled to have had the opportunity to lead such an amazing team, and to work alongside and develop relationships with so many tremendous people across the Avondale and Phoenix communities. I look forward to celebrating with them all during 2022 NASCAR Championship Weekend.”

NASCAR has begun the search for a new Phoenix Raceway president. Tickets for the Chicago street course go on sale later this year.