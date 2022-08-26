Larson awarded Daytona pole after qualifying washout

Kyle Larson will start from the pole in the NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway after rain washed out qualifying Friday afternoon.

Larson enters Daytona fresh off a win last weekend at Watkins Glen. He will share the front row Saturday night with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, who has already clinched the regular-season championship going into the finale.

Joey Logano will start third, Daniel Suarez will start fourth, and Christopher Bell rounds out the top five. Tyler Reddick will start sixth, Kevin Harvick seventh, and Chris Buescher eighth. Michael McDowell will start ninth and Alex Bowman completes the top 10.

Martin Truex Jr. starts 13th. Truex, who is winless, went from under the cutline to sitting on the playoff grid bubble after the news earlier this week that Kurt Busch has withdrawn his medical waiver.

Daytona 500 winner Austin Cindric starts 14th. Ryan Blaney, the defending Daytona race winner, starts 16th.

Kyle Busch starts 22nd, Ty Gibbs starts 23rd and Brad Keselowski starts 24th. Daniel Hemric starts 28th in the No. 16 Chevrolet for Kaulig Racing.

Bubba Wallace starts 29th with David Ragan starting 33rd for Rick Ware Racing in the No. 15 Ford. Noah Gragson starts last, 37th, in the No. 62 Chevrolet for Beard Motorsports.

Two playoff spots are up for grabs going into Saturday night, which are currently held by Blaney and Truex on points. In order for either Blaney or Truex to not make the postseason, there would have to be a new winner in the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

There are 37 drivers entered in the regular-season finale at Daytona.