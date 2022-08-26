Go deeper into Formula 1’s action-packed season with F1 TV Pro

Formula 1 is returning from its summer break, ready to start the final stretch of what’s proving an action-packed and unpredictable year. With 13 grands prix down, and nine still to go, there’s a lot still to play for and plenty of fascinating storylines to follow, including the rollercoaster title battle between Ferrari and Red Bull Racing, intense midfield battles aplenty, a development arms race, and a silly season packed with driver switches and rumors.

Fans won’t want to miss a second of the on and off-track drama, and here’s how you can make the most of it. Go deeper on all the track coverage and paddock gossip, on-board camera angles and expert analysis by signing-up to F1 TV Pro HERE. Stream all the action live, on-demand and on the go, from now through to the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Zeroing in on the championship battles

Red Bull Racing’s Max Verstappen is looking good for his second F1 drivers’ championship, but anything can happen. In a double homecoming for the Dutch-Belgian ace, expect the grandstands to be a sea of orange at Spa-Francorchamps for this weekend’s Belgian GP and next week at Zandvoort, too. F1 TV Pro viewers can ride along with Max whenever they choose, thanks to onboard cameras on every car in all sessions live, bringing you the ultimate driver’s eye view.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has suffered some costly retirements in 2022, but he hasn’t given up hope of being champion yet. If we’ve learned anything from F1 in recent years, it’s that anything can happen. Ferrari has yet to capitalize on its Saturday superiority, but the F1-75 can be more than a match for Red Bull’s RB18 on race pace, too. Leclerc’s comeback needs to start at Spa! F1 TV Pro will tune you into Ferrari’s Team Radio, so you can hear their strategy and reactions play out in real time.

Team Radio is proving one of the most insightful, as well as entertaining elements of recent coverage, and Fernando Alonso can be particularly outspoken. Now that he’s announced he’s to leave Alpine at the end of the year, F1 TV Pro’s Team Radio could yield some interesting talking points between the Spaniard and his engineers…

Mercedes has made huge strides in the last few races, returning regularly to the podium. The next goal is to win. Can George Russell claim his first ever victory? Or will seven-time champ Lewis Hamilton beat his countryman to the top step?

Follow Lewis and George, or any other teammates, simultaneously by setting up F1 TV Pro across multiple screens, and choose whether to listen to the international feed commentary or F1 TV’s very own F1 Live team.

A new generation of heroes

This is the time of year when drivers in the feeder series look to secure their F1 destiny. With F1 TV Pro you have live-stream and instant replay access to all the F2 and F3 races each weekend. Here’s where the talent-spotters have their eyes trained, and you can keep yours peeled for potential stars of the future, too, such as American standout Logan Sargeant, Felipe Drugovich, Theo Pourchaire, and Arthur Leclerc, brother of Charles.

Get full control of your F1 weekend with F1 TV Pro

Stream F1 on your favourite device: Web, Apps, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Roku, so you can see every Grand Prix in its full HD glory. Alternatively, fans can set up multiple screens and create your very own pitwall using F1 TV’s real-time content, complete with the Data Channel — just like team principals Christian Horner, Toto Wolff and Mattia Binotto use. F1 TV Pro puts you in control and even closer to the sport.

Subscribe now and get the rest of the season live, ad-free and on-demand, all the way to the checkered flag in Abu Dhabi. CLICK HERE to sign up and enjoy the experience.