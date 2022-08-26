Craftsman returns as NASCAR's Truck Series title sponsor

NASCAR welcomed back a familiar partner Friday afternoon as Craftsman was named the entitlement sponsor of the Truck Series.

Truck Series teams will race under the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series banner beginning at Daytona on February 17, 2023. Craftsman replaces the Camping World brand, which is not returning next season after its contract with NASCAR runs out at the end of this year. Camping World and the Gander Outdoors brand have sponsored the series for the last 14 years.

Craftsman was the first primary sponsor of the Truck Series when it debuted in 1995. The sponsorship ended after the 2008 season.

“We celebrate the return of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series with our customers, distribution partners and employees,” said Doug Redpath, President of Hand Tools, Accessories and Storage for Stanley Black & Decker. “From proud homeowners and homebuilders to auto enthusiasts and master mechanics, Craftsman has been the brand generations have trusted to get the job done.

“The Truck Series represents authentic, bold and proud drivers and fans, which embody the same characteristics of our Craftsman brand. We look forward to our return in Daytona in 2023 to reunite with our loyal fans as we begin this new chapter in NASCAR history.”

In addition to announcing the return of Craftsman to the Truck Series, Stanley Black & Decker, the parent company of Craftsman, was named the Official Tools Partner of NASCAR.

“Stanley Black & Decker is an innovative company that has a rich history in our sport and these new agreements connect our brands in an authentic and meaningful way,” said Daryl Wolfe, Executive vice president and Chief Revenue Officer at NASCAR. “We know NASCAR fans are brand loyal and recognize how important tool performance is in racing. We are excited to see how this official partnership deepens the connection with our racing community while also bringing back CRAFTSMAN, the brand that started it all in the Truck Series.”