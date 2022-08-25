St. James in the limelight at VSCDA Road America weekend

Sports car and IndyCar veteran racer Lyn St. James is the headliner and bountiful track time is the added draw looking ahead to the Vintage Sports Car Drivers Association’s Arien’s Art on Wheels event, September 16-18 at Road America.

On a weekend honoring Women in Motorsports, St. James, Cindi Lux, Victoria Thomas and others — racers who opened so many doors for women drivers, engineers and crew — will be in attendance, providing charity rides, competing, and chatting with competitors throughout the three-day VSCDA affair.

St. James, a 2022 inductee into the Automotive Hall of Fame, will lead a panel discussion at the Saturday banquet, sharing experiences, thoughts on the future of women in motorsports, and noting the many opportunities provided by organizations like Women in Motorsports in North America.

“I am delighted to be part of VSCDA’s celebration of Women in Motorsports this September at Road America,” St. James said. “My fond memories of Road America include my first IMSA win in 1985. It is going to be a pleasure to finally get back on that track when we do charity rides Saturday and Sunday.

“The panel discussion at the Saturday evening banquet will be another step in celebrating the successful women in this sport and creating more awareness for Women in Motorsports NA,” she added. “Most of all, I am looking forward to seeing so many old and new friends at this great vintage racing weekend.”

Read more details of the event at VintageMotorsport.com.