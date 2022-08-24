Trans Am Series and SVRA to visit World Wide Technology Raceway in 2023

SpeedTour has announced the addition of World Wide Technology Raceway to the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) schedules in 2023. The track is located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis in Madison, Illinois. WWTR will host the SpeedTour Grand Prix Festival on September 22-24, 2023.

The Trans Am Series raced on the same property in 1985, at what then was called the St. Louis International Raceway. The event was won by Wally Dallenbach Jr. Until now, it was the most recent Trans Am event held in the St. Louis area. Since 1985, the property has been completely renovated.

It will be a totally new venue for Trans Am when they visit the 2.0-mile, 14-turn circuit next year, taking on the infield road course built in 1996 within the 1.25-mile oval used by the NASCAR Cup Series and NTT IndyCar Series. This will be the first time SVRA will race at the property.

The St. Louis area is historically significant to the Trans Am Series’ formative years. Trans Am raced at Mid-America Raceway in Wentzville, Missouri in 1966 in what was just the second-ever race in series history. Located about 45 minutes to the west of St. Louis, Tom Yeager and Bob Johnson teamed up to win the Over 2.0-Liter class in the event, while Horst Kwech and Gus Audrey won the Under 2.0-Liter category.

“We are incredibly pleased to be adding World Wide Technology Raceway to the Trans Am and SVRA schedules next year,” said SpeedTour CEO Tony Parella. “The staff at the raceway are excellent at what they do and really understand how to put on a great event. We are very excited for Trans Am to return to the St. Louis area and to introduce SVRA to the market for the first time. St. Louis has a very passionate motorsports fanbase, and we can’t wait for them to have the opportunity to see SpeedTour in action.”

“One of our primary goals at World Wide Technology Raceway has been to provide world-class motorsports to a diverse array of racing fans,” said WWTR CEO and owner Curtis Francois. “We’ve showcased the best of NHRA on our drag strip and our oval hosts the stars of both NASCAR Cup and IndyCar. Our drift arena hosts the premier international drifting series with Formula Drift, and now we’re thrilled to showcase our reconfigured 2.0-mile road course with the stars of Trans Am and SVRA.”

“The St. Louis Grand Prix Festival is unlike anything we’ve presented in the past at World Wide Technology Raceway,” said Chris Blair, WWTR’s Executive Vice President and General Manager. “The event will encompass our entire facility with great racing, an interactive paddock, manufacturer’s midway, car show, live music and a food and beer festival. Tony Parella and his team are open-minded and want to create unique and entertaining events, which is one of our primary missions here at WWTR.”

Full 2023 Trans Am and SVRA schedules are forthcoming.

SVRA next hits the track at Willow Springs International Raceway in Rosamond, Calif. September 2-4. Trans Am’s next outing is the Franklin Road Apparel Classic at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, N.Y. September 7-11.