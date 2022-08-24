Jeff Gordon to join Porsche Carrera Cup field at IMS

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon will briefly step out of retirement to race in the IMSA-sanctioned Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS) during the Porsche Sports Car Together Fest on Sept. 2-4. Not only will he be racing again, but the weekend will mark a reunion with longtime and storied crew chief Ray Evernham, the first time the championship-winning combination has teamed together since 1999.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in a race car and competing against a talented field of teams and drivers,” said NASCAR Hall of Famer Gordon. “It’s always special when I get a chance to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Ray [Evernham] and I have always talked about running another race together, and we felt like Indy was the perfect place. It’ll be a fun way to spend the holiday weekend and make some new memories.”

Porsche Carrera Cup North America will run two races on the all-Porsche Labor Day Weekend event, featuring more than 30 identically-prepared Porsche 911 GT3 Cup cars. Gordon will drive the No. 24 entry in the Invitational class, carrying the number he made famous in NASCAR thanks to 93 race wins. The Indiana native is no stranger to either road courses or the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, being a five-time winner at the Brickyard and holding the NASCAR Cup Series record for most road course victories (nine). He also has a Rolex 24 At Daytona victory, winning in 2017 in his second attempt. In doing so, he became one of only four drivers in history to win both the Daytona 500 and the Daytona 24-hour race.

Porsche Carrera Cup North America Presented by the Cayman Islands will have its opening practice at IMS on Friday afternoon, with qualifying and race on Saturday and the second race Sunday afternoon. The races will be broadcast live on the official series website – www.porschecarreracup.us – as well as on IMSA.TV. IMSA Radio will provide play-by-play commentary.