VIDEO: 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Trans Am Reunion in-car with Pat Long

Sports car legend Patrick Long straps into George Follmer’s famous 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 and starts 10th in the Trans Am race at the 2022 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion where he races his way to the win after engaging in a fun battle with Bruce Canepa’s AMC Javelin in the final laps.
