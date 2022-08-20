VIDEO: 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Trans Am Reunion in-car with Pat Long

VIDEO: 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Trans Am Reunion in-car with Pat Long

Videos

VIDEO: 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Trans Am Reunion in-car with Pat Long

By August 20, 2022 11:59 AM

By |

Sports car legend Patrick Long straps into George Follmer’s famous 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 and starts 10th in the Trans Am race at the 2022 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion where he races his way to the win after engaging in a fun battle with Bruce Canepa’s AMC Javelin in the final laps.

, Videos, Vintage Motorsport / Historic

Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion – Aug 20

MX-5 CUP | ROUND 10 – ROAD AMERICA

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://financenews.upexampaper.com/video-1970-ford-mustang-boss-302-trans-am-reunion-in-car-with-pat-long-racer-more-news/ VIDEO: 1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Trans Am Reunion in-car with Pat Long - RACER & More News - Finance News

    […] Get Original Links Here🡽 […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home