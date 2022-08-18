Kurt Busch remains sidelined for Watkins Glen and Daytona

Kurt Busch will be sidelined from NASCAR Cup Series competition for at least another two weeks.

Busch announced Thursday afternoon he will not race this weekend on the Watkins Glen International road course or next weekend at Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 28). To date, he will be missing six consecutive races.

“As much [as] I want to be back in the car, the time is still not right,” Busch said. “Over the last few weeks, I have focused all my efforts on getting better. And in order to fully focus my recovery on trying to be back for the playoffs, I will not be competing in the next two races at Watkins Glen and Daytona.

“This decision was not an easy one, but the right one. I need to be racing at 100 percent. I owe that to everyone at 23XI, all of our partners, my fellow competitors and the fans.

“It’s my goal to be back in the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD to start the playoffs. I know Ty [Gibbs] will continue to do a great job in my absence, and I appreciate the competitiveness he’s brought to the track. I continue to be incredibly grateful for all the well wishes and support. It truly means a lot.”

Ty Gibbs remains the substitute driver for 23XI Racing in Busch’s absence.

Busch has been unable to race since Pocono Raceway when he crashed in Turn 3 on his qualifying lap. His No. 45 Toyota hit the wall with the rear end and then snapped around and hit with the right front. NASCAR doctors did not clear him to run at Pocono and, last week, he posted on Twitter that it was clear he was not ready to race after putting himself through a race simulation.

Daytona wraps up the regular season. Busch earned a playoff spot with a win at Kansas Speedway in May and does have a playoff waiver from NASCAR officials that keeps him eligible for the postseason if he returns and still holds a spot on the playoff grid.

His status for the playoffs will be announced after Daytona.