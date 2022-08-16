IndyCar adds extra practice session at WWTR to aid grip

The NTT IndyCar Series will run an extra session on Friday at World Wide Technology Raceway where a number of drivers will take to the 1.25-mile oval in an effort to work Firestone rubber into the second lane.

The voluntary 30-minute session scheduled for 7-7:30 p.m. ET will take place prior to the final practice session that runs from 7:45-8:45 p.m. and is modeled on the somewhat successful effort made in March at Texas Motor Speedway, where a select group of drivers went out to apply rubber to the second lane in the corners to create more passing opportunities.

IndyCar’s plan for WWTR calls for nine cars, listed here, and one set of tires for each entry to take part in the special session.

With a one-hour practice session to follow, the goal would be for more drivers to venture up into the second lane and add more rubber to give the grip and confidence required to go two-wide during Saturday night’s 260-lap race, which airs on the USA Network.