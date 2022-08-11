Vintage Indy cars light up Music City GP in Nashville

The Vintage Indy exhibition at last weekend’s Music City Grand Prix in downtown Nashville added a throaty methanol-fueled punch to an action-packed IndyCar, Trans Am and GT America weekend.

The impressive selection of pre-IndyCar-era machinery — roadsters and modern rear-engined both — had fans on their feet as has been the story at all previous 2022 Vintage Indy events.

Brian Hart was there with his camera, and caught some spectacular imagery.

View the full gallery at VintageMotorsport.com.