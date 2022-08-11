RACER, Vintage Motorsport again partnering LSR Foundation at Rolex Monterey Reunion

The RACER and Vintage Motorsport magazine team will be out in force once again throughout the Aug. 17-20 Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion long weekend.

CEO Paul Pfanner, VM’s D. Randy Riggs, VM and RACER’s Nick Lish, and several members of the advertising and marketing teams will be in Monterey, not only to cover the world-class vintage racing event but also to support the mission of the newly revitalized Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation (LSRF).

“With its focus on Le Mans 24 Hour history this year, celebrating the spectacular endurance racing sports cars and prototypes that rev up the enthusiasm of our staff, we’re especially excited about this year’s Rolex Reunion,” said Pfanner. “Graciously, Mazda will share one of its twin Lola T-616 Le Mans cars with us, parking it out in front of our booth throughout the weekend.

“Most importantly,” Pfanner added, “we are partnering once again with the LSRF, in full support of its fundraising mission that directs 100 percent of its tax-exempt revenue to maintenance and upgrades at this most historically and culturally important racetrack, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.”

Read the full story at VintageMotorsport.com.