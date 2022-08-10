TV ratings: Michigan, Nashville, Road America

NASCAR’s Cup Series round at Michigan was delayed by thunderstorms but still averaged a year-on-year increase in viewership. The USA telecast averaged a 1.54 Nielsen rating and 2.621 million viewers, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That was up from a 1.49/2.51m for this event last year on NBCSN.

The NTT IndyCar Series race at Nashville was hit even harder by Mother Nature, with weather delays pushing the live telecast from NBC to CNBC where it averaged 121,000 viewers. That figure does not include Peacock or NBC Sports App streamers, who had the luxury of not having to scramble for the remote.

Michigan’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Michigan ran as scheduled Saturday and averaged 0.62/1.002m on USA, up fractionally from last year’s 0.55/925,000 on NBCSN.

Road America’s IMSA WeatherTech Championship coverage on USA Sunday averaged 0.18/266,000, up from 0.15/243K last time out for the GT-only race at Lime Rock.