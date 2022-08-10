Gragson to replace Ty Dillon at Petty GMS in 2023

Noah Gragson will take over the No. 42 Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet beginning in 2023.

“To be able to finally announce my plans for next season and officially say I will be competing full time in the NASCAR Cup Series is a dream come true,” said Gragson. “This is what we all dream of when we start racing at a young age, to be able to compete at the top level with the best in the world. I’m excited to join Petty GMS and drive a car that has so much history in our sport, the No. 42.”

Gragson is signed to a multi-year deal. He replaces Ty Dillon, who announced last month he and Petty GMS have decided to mutually part ways at the end of the season.

Gragson will move into the Cup Series from the Xfinity Series, where he has been a championship contender for the last four seasons with JR Motorsports. In 123 starts, Gragson has eight career wins and is fourth in the standings as the series hits an off weekend.

This year, Gragson has been splitting his time between the Xfinity Series and limited Cup Series schedule for Kaulig Racing. Gragson has run nine races with a best finish of 18th place at Kansas Speedway.

“Noah has shown tremendous talent throughout his career,” said team owner Maury Gallagher. “I’ve watched Noah from a young age competing on the West Coast to now competing at NASCAR’s top level and he’s shown the commitment, desire and ability to win at every level. As we move in to our second year of competition in the Cup Series, Noah is a great fit for our organization and I think with Erik (Jones) and his experience, the two will prove to be contenders each week.”

Gragson will be a teammate to Erik Jones and the No. 43 team. The ’23 season will be the second year of operation in the Cup Series for Petty GMS Motorsports.

“We’re excited to have Noah join the Petty GMS family and climb in the No. 42 next season,” said Petty GMS Chairman Richard Petty. “Noah’s proven he can win in the Truck and Xfinity Series and compete for championships, and we know he will bring that same fire with him to Petty GMS next season.”