Paretta Autosport adds Monterey entry with De Silvestro

Paretta Autosport and its partners at Ed Carpenter Racing will add a fourth event to its NTT IndyCar season with the No. 16 Chevy.

Making its debut at Road America, Paretta’s Simona De Silvestro raced at Mid-Ohio and was meant to close the three-race program this weekend in Nashville, but a new end to the 2022 journey has been confirmed for Monterey, with an announcement of sponsorship forthcoming.

In her three prior starts this season, De Silvestro finished ahead of where she qualified twice — 21st at Road America (from 27th) and 18th at Mid-Ohio (from 25th) — with a DNF at the attrition-filled Nashville street circuit.