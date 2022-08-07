Paretta Autosport adds Monterey entry with De Silvestro

Paretta Autosport and its partners at Ed Carpenter Racing will add a fourth event to its NTT IndyCar season with the No. 16 Chevy.
Making its debut at Road America, Paretta’s Simona De Silvestro raced at Mid-Ohio and was meant to close the three-race program this weekend in Nashville, but a new end to the 2022 journey has been confirmed for Monterey, with an announcement of sponsorship forthcoming.
BREAKING NEWS: We’ve added @WeatherTechRcwy Laguna Seca to our 2022 schedule! Next stop, #MontereyGP Sept 9-11 🏁
Partner update to be announced. Stay tuned!#GrandPrixofMonterey | #IndyCar pic.twitter.com/fA5iWAI4oV
— Paretta Autosport (@ParettaSport) August 7, 2022
In her three prior starts this season, De Silvestro finished ahead of where she qualified twice — 21st at Road America (from 27th) and 18th at Mid-Ohio (from 25th) — with a DNF at the attrition-filled Nashville street circuit.
