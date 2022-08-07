IndyCar mandates air scoops in Nashville again to deal with high temperatures

The NTT IndyCar Series has mandated the installation of overhead cockpit air scoops for today’s 80-lap Nashville Grand Prix race. The decision comes after two days of high heat and humidity have taken cockpit temperatures to an extreme.

Ambient temperatures are expected to be above 90F during the race, and with humidity factored in, drivers could feel as if the cockpit is over 100F. Developed after the aeroscreen was introduced in 2020, the overhead scoop takes ambient air from atop the driver safety device and routes it downward towards each driver’s helmet and torso.

The decision comes one year after the last aero scoop mandate was issued by IndyCar at the inaugural Nashville Grand Prix (pictured).