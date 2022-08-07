IndyCar mandates air scoops in Nashville again to deal with high temperatures

Phillip Abbott/Motorsport Images

IndyCar mandates air scoops in Nashville again to deal with high temperatures

IndyCar

IndyCar mandates air scoops in Nashville again to deal with high temperatures

By August 7, 2022 12:03 PM

By |

The NTT IndyCar Series has mandated the installation of overhead cockpit air scoops for today’s 80-lap Nashville Grand Prix race. The decision comes after two days of high heat and humidity have taken cockpit temperatures to an extreme.

Ambient temperatures are expected to be above 90F during the race, and with humidity factored in, drivers could feel as if the cockpit is over 100F. Developed after the aeroscreen was introduced in 2020, the overhead scoop takes ambient air from atop the driver safety device and routes it downward towards each driver’s helmet and torso.

The decision comes one year after the last aero scoop mandate was issued by IndyCar at the inaugural Nashville Grand Prix (pictured).

, IndyCar

RACER FANTASY DOUBLE

IndyCar Mobile App

MX-5 CUP | ROUND 8 – WATKINS GLEN

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home