Busch, Cindric DNF after restart pileup in Michigan

Kyle Busch’s frustration level has reached “one out of 10, infinity” after an early exit Sunday at Michigan International Speedway.

Busch was one of nine drivers involved in a lap 25 accident in Turn 1 when JJ Yeley got out of shape in the middle of traffic. The field had just taken the green flag to restart after a competition caution and Yeley was one of about a dozen drivers who chose not to pit and take track position.

On the restart, Yeley started to slide up the middle of the track and was tagged from behind by Michael McDowell. The chain reaction collected Busch, Austin Cindric, Aric Almirola, Ricky Stenhouse, Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland, and Ty Gibbs.

Busch was trying to skirt his way around the outside of the spinning cars but had nowhere to go when Almirola came back up the racetrack. Busch and Almirola collided, with Busch’s car sandwiched into the outside wall.

“Just chaos ensued on the restart there and I don’t know what started it, but the No. 10 [Aric Almirola] got spun in front of me, and then I got wedged between him and the wall,” Busch said. “When you get back there, things happen on restarts, especially when you have guys that stayed out and don’t have tires versus those that have four tires.

“I was not really in a hurry and knew we were coming to stage points in another 40 laps or so, and it was going to be a long run to get there, and then we all just crashed.”

Michigan will be Busch’s fourth DNF of the season and his seventh straight finish outside the top 10.

Busch, Almirola, Stenhouse, Cindric, Burton, and Yeley were knocked out of the race. All were released from the infield care center, including Cindric, who took a head-on hit to the outside wall.

“That was not fun at all, and inside the driver’s head is certainly a lot less fun, too,” said Cindric. “It feels like an absolute waste to come out here and just get completely wrecked. Just irresponsible, I guess, running in the middle of the pack and just really frustrating to be out of this race this early. Finish dead last and get no points. It’s not exactly what we needed from today. I just wish we would have been able to get some more laps today.”