Busch leads strong Toyota contingent in Michigan practice

Kyle Busch led a Toyota onslaught in NASCAR Cup Series practice Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.

Busch was the fastest at 188.788mph (38.138s). Bubba Wallace was second fastest at 188.422mph, followed by Denny Hamlin (187.999mph), Ty Gibbs (187.720mph), and Martin Truex Jr. (187.437mph).

Gibbs is making his third Cup Series start driving for 23XI Racing as Kurt Busch’s substitute.

The Toyota party was broken up with Tyler Reddick sixth fastest (187.437mph). Aric Almirola was seventh (187.329mph), Ryan Blaney eighth 187.324mph), Alex Bowman ninth (187.115mph), and Chase Elliott 10th (187.115mph).

Christopher Bell was the lowest Toyota driver on the speed charts — 15th at 186.877mph.

Austin Hill was 33rd fastest in practice in the No. 33 Chevrolet for Richard Childress Racing. Sunday will be Hill’s debut in the Cup Series.

Hamlin was fastest in the best 10 consecutive lap average over Wallace, Gibbs, Almirola, and Daniel Suarez.

There are 37 drivers entered in Sunday’s race at Michigan.