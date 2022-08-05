VIDEO: Garage 56 update with IMSA President John Doonan

IMSA president John Doonan speaks with RACER’s Marshall Pruett and provides updates on the Camaro ZL1 Cup car project that’s headed to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 with the Garage 56 program.

