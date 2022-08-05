VIDEO: Garage 56 update with IMSA President John Doonan

IMSA president John Doonan speaks with RACER’s Marshall Pruett and provides updates on the Camaro ZL1 Cup car project that’s headed to race at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2023 with the Garage 56 program.
Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup 50m ago
Mazda unveils 2023 MX-5 Cup schedule
The 2023 Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires schedule was unveiled Friday at IMSA’s State of the Sport (…)
IMSA 1hr ago
IMSA names Diverse Driver Development Scholarship finalists
The International Motor Sports Association today announced the seven talented young racers who are finalists for the second annual IMSA (…)
IMSA 1hr ago
IMS in; Detroit, Mid-Ohio out as IMSA unveils 2023 schedule
The previously-announced addition of Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the elimination of Detroit and Mid-Ohio highlight the announcement of (…)
Esports 1hr ago
IMSA, iRacing announce eSports series
IMSA has unveiled the series’ next foray into eSports with the introduction of the IMSA eSports Global Championship. The four-race (…)
IMSA 1hr ago
Ganassi Cadillacs to the fore in second Road America practice
The second practice session at Road America for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship was interrupted by a long red flag for track (…)
IndyCar 2hr ago
Lundegaard leads opening IndyCar practice at Nashville
Christian Lundgaard built on the breakthrough of his first career NTT IndyCar Series podium last week at Indianapolis by setting the pace in (…)
Rallying 2hr ago
On-the-limit Tanak holds slender WRC Rally Finland lead after rapid-fire Friday
Hyundai’s Ott Tanak kept his cool under increasing pressure from Toyota’s Esapekka Lappi to hold a slim lead after Friday’s (…)
IMSA 5hr ago
R. Taylor puts Acura ahead in first Road America IMSA practice
After Cadillacs headed the field for most of the first practice session for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship at Road (…)
IndyCar 5hr ago
Veach on comeback trail from Indy Lights coaching to midget racing
Zach Veach has been searching for his next move in motor racing. The Ohioan trained extensively on the Mazda Road to Indy, won plenty of (…)
