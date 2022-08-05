Mazda unveils 2023 MX-5 Cup schedule

The 2023 Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires schedule was unveiled Friday at IMSA’s State of the Sport presentation. Mazda’s signature spec series will continue to hold a 14-race championship over seven events starting in January at Daytona International Speedway and ending in October at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

The 2023 Mazda MX-5 Cup season comes with limited changes from the current schedule. The season begins in Florida, first at Daytona International Speedway in January and then to the streets of St. Petersburg in March. Watkins Glen International, Road America, VIRginia International Raceway and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta are all back on their traditional IMSA dates. This does leave one TBA, which will be revealed in the near future.

“We’ve listened to our competitors and our fans and believe we’ve assembled a desirable mix of venues,” said Mazda Motorsports Program Manager Jonathan Applegate. “The consistency will only help our teams and staff put on the best racing possible. Our partnership with IMSA continues to be mutually beneficial and is the perfect stage for MX-5 Cup racing. While it’s not ideal to put out a schedule with a TBA on it, we want our teams to have plenty of time to prepare for 2023.”

Operated by Andersen Promotions since 2017, MX-5 Cup will maintain the traditional doubleheader format with two 45-minute races at each event.

The Mazda MX-5 Cup has two more rounds left in its current season; VIR, August 26-28 and Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, September 28-30.

2023 Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich Tires

Date, Circuit, Alongside

January 25-27 — Daytona International Speedway, IMSA

March 3-5 — St. Petersburg street course, IndyCar

June 23-25 — Watkins Glen International, IMSA

August 4-6 — Road America, IMSA

August 25-27 — VIRginia International Raceway, IMSA

October 11-13 — Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, IMSA

TBA