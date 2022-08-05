Ganassi Cadillacs to the fore in second Road America practice

The second practice session at Road America for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship was interrupted by a long red flag for track repairs. With 48 minutes left in the 1h45m session, asphalt on the back side of the Turn 1 exit curb began to break up — asphalt laid outside the racing surface to help stop errant cars. The runoff patch is well used by most drivers as extra track surface at the berm, and tires caused chunks of asphalt to spread out of the hole created by the disintegration.

Track crews created a quick patch of the hole in an attempt to give the teams as much practice time as possible, with IMSA extending the session by 15 minutes; the green flag waving again with about half an hour left. Another red flag for the No. 90 JDC-Miller Motorsports Duqueine LMP3 stopped on course interrupted the final 15 minutes, when the Pro teams would be conducting qualifying simulations.

Nevertheless, the final laps saw the top of the leaderboard changing rapidly. Alex Lynn turned the fastest lap of the session coming under the checkered flag with a 1m49.321s lap in the No. 02 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac, followed by Sebastien Bourdais in the No. 01 CGR Cadillac. Filipe Albuquerque in the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura, which had been at the top most of the session, was third, another 0.066s behind Bourdais. Every DPi turned its best time on the final lap.

It was all Lexus at the top of GT with Jack Hawksworth topping GTD PRO in the No. 14 VasserSullivan RC F GT3 at 2m5.975s, and Frankie Montecalvo quickest in GTD with a 2m05.975s lap in the No. 12 VasserSullivan machine. Matt Campbell was second in GTD Pro, 0.686s behind Hawksworth, and John Edwards third in the No. 25 BMW Team RLL M4 GT3.

Aidan Read was second in GTD in the No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Acura NSX, 0.178s off Montecalvo, with Philip Ellis another 0.113s back in the No. 57 Winward Racing Mercedes AMG.

Ryan Dalziel was again at the top of LMP2 int the No. 18 ERA Motorsport ORECA, while Gabby Chaves was quickest in LMP3 in the No. 36 Andretti Autosport Ligier at 2m0.039s.

Up Next: Qualifying at noon Eastern on Saturday.