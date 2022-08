Kyle Petty is telling his story and even things about the Petty family in his book ‘Swerve or Die’, which will be released next week. Petty joins The Racing Writer’s Podcast to share:

* Why he wrote it and why now

* The emotions of getting the stories and memories on paper

* Why Petty had to be 21 to start racing

* Learning that not all tracks let a driver run wide open

* Losing Adam

* How writing was therapeutic for Petty and also gave him some realizations about mental health