Hand to make IMSA return at Road America with PF Racing

Joey Hand will make his return to the IMSA paddock this weekend at Road America, where he will fill in for Chad McCumbee in the No. 40 PF Racing Ford Mustang GT4. Hand will join James Pesek in the car for the remainder of the Michelin Pilot Challenge season.

Hand is a veteran of the Ford GT program but has struggled to find a permanent home in the IMSA paddock since the program closed its doors at the end of the 2019 season. He has recently been racing in the NASCAR Cup Series as a road course specialist with Rick Ware Racing with backing from Ford Performance.

Here we go! Back to @IMSA and back to my favorite track this weekend @roadamerica. Looking forward to wheelin’ the @FordPerformance Mustang with @jpesek61. #giddyup 👍🏻😎 https://t.co/vAxOhDuYGV — Joey Hand Racing (@JoeyHandRacing) August 3, 2022

The team cited schedule conflicts for McCumbee’s departure from the squad. McCumbee and Pesek are eighth in the MPC standings.