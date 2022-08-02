‘I will not be driving for Alpine next year’ - Piastri

Oscar Piastri says he will not be driving for Alpine in 2023 despite the team announcing his promotion to a Formula 1 race seat earlier today.

In a remarkably similar scenario to the one involving Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing and McLaren in IndyCar, Alpine announced Piastri as Fernando Alonso’s replacement on Tuesday afternoon European time despite team principal Otmar Szafnauer admitting he believed there were contractual complications involving Piastri being linked to a switch to McLaren.

A quote from Piastri in the team press release was conspicuous by its absence, and after initially failing to respond to the announcement on social media the young Australian has now stated that he is not contracted to the team in 2023.

“I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year,” Piastri said. “This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.”

The comment from Piastri all but confirms he has an agreement in place with another team – believed to be McLaren – which would bring Daniel Ricciardo’s position into question.

Unlike the Palou situation, when McLaren announced the Spaniard’s planned arrival, McLaren has yet to comment.