Hamilton invests in Denver Broncos

Lewis Hamilton has become part of the investment group that is set to complete a purchase of the Denver Broncos, the NFL team has announced.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion attempted to invest in Chelsea when it invited bids earlier this year, but ultimately his consortium was not successful. Now the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group has announced that Hamilton will have an ownership stake when it completes its $4.65billion takeover, which is set to be finalized on August 9.

“We’re delighted to welcome seven-time Formula 1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton to our ownership group,” Rob Walton said in a statement. “He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team and a fierce advocate for global equality, including in his own sport.

“With over 100 race wins, Lewis is considered the most successful F1 driver of all time. His resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset to the ownership group and the Broncos organization.”

Hamilton – who has a residence in Colorado – himself took to social media to confirm the news, alongside an image of his dog Roscoe in Broncos merchandise.

“Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the Broncos story!” he posted. “Honored to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports.”