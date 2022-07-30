Jones remains at Petty GMS in multi-year deal

A week after Erik Jones said he and Petty GMS Motorsports were as close as they’ve ever been to putting a deal together, the team announced it’s done on Saturday morning at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Jones will remain in the No.43 Chevrolet with a new multi-year agreement. Jones joined the Petty organization in 2021, and it became Petty GMS Motorsports with the merger of Richard Petty and Maury Gallagher (who bought the majority interest of the Petty team) before the start of the season.

“I’m really excited to have this deal done and finally be able to talk about it,” Jones said. “I really like the group I have at Petty GMS and working with Dave [Elenz]. Each week I feel like we get better and better and put ourselves in contention to win. Knowing where I’ll be driving allows us to really focus on building the team and making our cars better. I’m looking forward to finishing this season strong, hopefully with a win, and continuing to build on what we started this year with Petty GMS.”

Gallagher added, “Erik has been a great addition to Petty GMS this year and we’re thrilled to have him signed for the coming years. We’re excited to continue building our Cup program with Erik, Dave and the No. 43 team. They’ve shown great growth and potential this season and we know it will only continue.”

A Rookie of the Year winner in 2017, his seventh Cup Series season, Jones is currently 18th in the standings and looking for his third playoff berth. He has seven top-10 finishes going into the Indianapolis road course (Sunday, 2:30 p.m. ET).

“We’ve had a great relationship with Erik since he joined RPM and now Petty GMS,” said Petty. “Erik’s done an outstanding job representing the No. 43 and all of the fans who love to see that car on track. It’s nice to have Erik locked in for the years to come and continue building on the legacy on the No. 43 as he continues his Cup career.”