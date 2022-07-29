Next IndyCar schedule looking familiar, but changes in the works for ’24

If you’ve enjoyed the current NTT IndyCar Series schedule of 17 races spread from late February through the middle of September, you’ll like what’s in the works for next year.

Multiple sources have told RACER to expect a 2023 IndyCar calendar that is nearly identical to what’s in motion this season. Set to be finalized internally by the of August, the upcoming schedule is said to feature the same 17 races at the same 15 tracks, with Iowa returning as a doubleheader.

Another early start is on the cards, but RACER understands the St. Petersburg Grand Prix will likely move forward at least a week into the first weekend in March and reach its familiar conclusion in September just prior to the start of the National Football League season.

Of the changes to the calendar, the unpleasant date clash between the Texas Motor Speedway IndyCar race and IMSA’s traditional mid-March weekend for the 12 Hours of Sebring in March is not in the plans for 2023.

The only question mark at the moment is TMS, which is out of contract, but according to one series official, progress on a new contract is being made with the track’s parent company, Speedway Motorsport Inc., who said, “We’re talking with [SMI COO] Michael Burch, in fact we have another call [this] week and we’re getting closer there.”

Of interest beyond 2023, IndyCar has a desire to grow its calendar to 20 races per season, with the plan involving the addition of new venues without losing any of its current stops on the schedule. Looking to 2024, RACER has learned a return to the legendary Milwaukee Mile is on the table along with a trip south to Mexico.

No specific track is said to be targeted at the moment within Mexico, but the importance of adding another oval to the calendar and bring the series to the birthplace of championship contender Pato O’Ward is of specific interest to the series.

Whether both races would join the schedule in 2024, or be added one apiece in 2024 and 2025, is unknown.