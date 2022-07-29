Inside the SCCA: Recruiting workers

Here’s something that won’t be a surprise to anyone… there is a shortage of workers at many — dare I say most — SCCA races. There are a lot of reasons for this and those of us who work races have lamented the lack of easy solutions. Episode 53 of the “Inside the SCCA” podcast explores the problem, some of the causes and some potential solutions.

Here’s the refreshing part — a driver contacted me wanting to be the guest for this topic. Frank Schwartz, who has played a big role in resurrecting several classes with dwindling numbers is putting his brain power into some thoughts on how to bring in new workers. It’s an episode club administrators, specialties chiefs, workers… and especially drivers… shouldn’t miss.

Listen below or click here.