Photos: PVGP at Schenley Park

Following a weekend of racing at Pitt Race International, Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix capped off its 10-day extravaganza racing through the stone-walled, tree-lined streets of Schenley Park just as it did in 1983. Fans line the snow fence to watch the races through the idyllic park setting and everyone enjoys the unique ethos of this storied vintage event.

VM contributor Bill Stoler was once again running throughout the park to capture and share the sights. Look for a full write-up with more of Bill’s photos in an upcoming issue of Vintage Motorsport magazine.

View the full gallery at VintageMotorsport.com.