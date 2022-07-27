TV ratings: French GP, Iowa, Pocono

The controversial aftermath of NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono, in which the first two finishers were disqualified, might have boosted audience numbers with a longer post-race show. As it was, the USA telecast averaged a 1.56 Nielsen rating and 2.590 million viewers per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com, little changed from June 2021’s Sunday race when the Pocono event was a doubleheader (1.49/2.5m) and aired on now-defunct NBCSN.

The Camping World SRX Series finished with a bang on CBS, again averaging the largest motorsports audience of the weekend outside of Cup. The final round from Sharon Speedway had a 0.65 rating and 1.064m viewers, all but identical to the previous week’s 0.66/1.068m.

Formula 1 had another strong audience for the French Grand Prix, averaging 0.58/1.058m viewers on ESPN, while coming out on top for the weekend in the coveted 18-49 age demographic. F1 had 471,000 in that demo compared to 444K for Cup, while no other motorsports programming reached 200K. Through 12 races, ESPN notes that the 2022 F1 season average of 1.3m viewers is up 35 percent over last year’s full-season average. F1 qualifying also posted Saturday’s strongest audience for ESPN, with 667,000 tuning in.

The NTT IndyCar Series returned to NBC with a pair of races from Iowa Speedway, with Saturday’s race drawing higher numbers — 0.61/941,000 viewers — than Sunday’s, which went up against the Cup race on USA and averaged 0.45/719K. Both were a huge increase from last time out in Iowa in 2020 on NBCSN, though — 0.23/356,000 and 0.21/334K, both of which ran at night.

Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race from Pocono averaged 0.57/914,000 viewers on USA, up slightly from the previous week at New Hampshire (0.56/860,000). NASCAR’s Camping World Truck Series was on network TV last weekend, with Saturday’s race airing on FOX, but still trailed Xfinity, averaging 0.45/706,000 viewers.

Sunday’s Camping World NHRA Drag Racing finals from Sonoma on FOX averaged 0.43/676,000, a slight improvement on the previous week’s Denver finals on the same network and in the same time slot.

Menards ARCA Racing Series action from Pocono Friday night averaged 0.18/252,000 on FS1.