Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance set to be livestreamed

The 71st Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance is expected to attract 200 of the world’s top collector cars from 21 countries and 32 states to compete for the coveted Best of Show title. This year, those who cannot attend the Sunday, August 21 Northern California spectacular in person can revel in the cars and history on a special livestream courtesy an event partnership with WeatherTech, Hagerty, and Torque Media.

The 4-hour broadcast will begin at 4:00pm ET and will include highlights of the early morning Dawn Patrol, the confetti rain-down on the winner, and important entrant interviews, vignettes exploring special cars, and insight into the judging process in between.

The livestream site is pebble.hagerty.com, and one can tune in now for a Concours preview, with stories and interviews uploaded daily through the event.

The broadcast will also air on additional Pebble Beach Concours, Hagerty, and Torque Media social sites.

See more details at VintageMotorsport.com.