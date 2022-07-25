Rebel Rock on the rise in IMSA's Michelin Pilot Challenge

Rebel Rock Racing has been on a constant rise in the 2022 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge season. After opening up the season with a 20th at Daytona, Rebel Rock’s finishing position has improved in every race.

Back-to-back 15th-place finishes at Sebring and Laguna Seca preceded the team’s first top 10 at Mid-Ohio. The Florida-based outfit then broke into the top five with a pair of fourth-place finishes at Watkins Glen and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

The streak continued to Lime Rock Park, where Frank DePew and Robin Liddell drove the No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro GT4 to the team’s first victory. It was Rebel Rock’s first win since last year at Sebring.

“I felt quite strongly that these past three events were our best opportunity for a result, and we’ve had three good results from three good races,” Liddell said.

“I was just saying to Frank before this win this weekend that he’s been doing exactly what we need him to do in the car, and that is so critical not only to results like this, but also being able to consistently bring strong points finishes. It is quite gratifying to have days like this, no doubt.”

Handy strategy calls that were aided by well-timed full course yellows allowed for Frank DePew to rise from 16th to 11th by the time he handed the car to Liddell. The team made its final pitstop just moments before a full course yellow, which allowed it to cycle back to the front of the field.

“The team did a great job, and everything went swimmingly,” DePew said. “Our pit stops were flawless. I knew we had a good car, and Lime Rock is a tough track to pass (at). I gained a position at the start, and then I just tried to hold my position and not get into any tussles. I got the car to Robin, and the team did a great job with strategies.”

Rebel Rock is currently fourth in the championship standings and 540 points behind Volt Racing who lead the title fight. The team’s slow start to the season likely leaves it out of the battle for the championship, but its consistent progress in the second half of the year still leaves the group satisfied.

“This feels great to win, the team did an outstanding job and Frank drove really well, really smart, and we were able to push to the front at the end so I’m really happy with this result,” Liddell said. “It feels so good to win against a field that is this strong.”