VIDEO: Iowa IndyCar race two recap with Malukas

RACER’s Marshall Pruett breaks down the second Iowa IndyCar race, won by Pato O’Ward after a heartbreaking crash by Josef Newgarden, and has the top rookie performer of the day, David Malukas, join in with some rambunctious fun.
NASCAR 1hr ago
Elliott inherits Pocono win as Hamlin, Busch cars disqualified
NASCAR has disqualified Pocono Raceway winner Denny Hamlin and second-place finisher Kyle Busch for failing post-race inspection (…)
NHRA 1hr ago
B. Force, Tasca, Enders and Gladstone claim Sonoma NHRA wins
On a day that included a barrage on the Sonoma Raceway record books, Top Fuel star Brittany Force rolled to her fourth win of the 2022 (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
'What did you expect me to do?' - Hamlin on running Chastain wide at Pocono
Denny Hamlin didn’t admit he sent Ross Chastain into the wall at Pocono Raceway, but Hamlin certainly wasn’t upset about the turn of (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
Chastain knew Pocono payback has been coming for months
Ross Chastain knew he was owed one by Denny Hamlin, and he believes that’s what he got Sunday at Pocono Raceway. The Trackhouse Racing (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
Hamlin muscles past Chastain, cruises to Pocono win
Denny Hamlin won the pole position for Sunday’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway and then hoisted the race trophy (…)
IndyCar 3hr ago
O'Ward inherits lead and holds strong to win in Iowa
It was as crushing a performance as we’ve ever seen as Josef Newgarden nearly lapped the entire field, but a failure at the back of (…)
SRO America 3hr ago
CrowdStrike, Winward take GT World Challenge wins at Watkins Glen
On Sunday afternoon, just before a cloudburst, the Fanatec GT World Challenge America powered by AWS racers took to Upstate New York’s (…)
SRO America 6hr ago
RS1, Bimmerworld sweep GT4 America at Watkins Glen
A few drops of rain threatened the Pirelli GT4 America 60-minute race at Watkins Glen International. Thankfully, Mother Nature was merciful (…)
SRO America 6hr ago
BMW, MINI, Honda, Subaru take TC America wins at Watkins Glen
Saturday Recap The first of the two TC America powered by Skip Barber races at Watkins Glen was marked by small gaps (…)
IndyCar 7hr ago
Newgarden hails LaPier's toughness
The question posed to Josef Newgarden after running away with the Iowa Speedway round one win on Saturday involved asking for his thoughts on (…)
Comments