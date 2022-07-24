VIDEO: Iowa IndyCar race two recap with Malukas

VIDEO: Iowa IndyCar race two recap with Malukas

Videos

VIDEO: Iowa IndyCar race two recap with Malukas

By July 24, 2022 7:45 PM

By |

RACER’s Marshall Pruett breaks down the second Iowa IndyCar race, won by Pato O’Ward after a heartbreaking crash by Josef Newgarden, and has the top rookie performer of the day, David Malukas, join in with some rambunctious fun.

, , IndyCar, Videos

MX-5 CUP | ROUND 7 – WATKINS GLEN

LATEST NEWS

From The Web

Comments

  • https://portlandforum.net/video-iowa-indycar-race-two-recap-with-malukas/ VIDEO: Iowa IndyCar race two recap with Malukas -

    […] Source link […]

blog comments powered by Disqus

More RACER
Home