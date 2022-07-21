Masters Historic racing in the Zandvoort sun and sand

Perfect weather, grandstands filled to capacity and a joyful paddock vibe all contributed to a great weekend of racing in the Dutch coast sand dunes, as Masters Historic Racing’s return to the seaside town of Zandvoort proved to be a resounding success. Marco Werner and Steve Tandy doubled up in Masters Racing Legends and Masters Endurance Legends respectively, while David and Olivier Hart triumphed in Masters Sports Car Legends, Julian Thomas and Calum Lockie dominated in Masters Gentlemen Drivers, and Sam Tordoff took the spoils in Masters Pre-66 Touring Cars.

In the two Masters Racing Legends races for 1966-’85 Formula 1 cars, Marco Werner led from start to finish on Saturday while his Lotus 87B also came through to win the second race. After an epic tussle with teammate Michael Lyons in the post-1982 class-winning Lotus 82 and a resurgent Lukas Halusa, the Austrian bulled through the pack to grab second place after a troubled first two days with his Williams FW08. Lyons and Steve Brooks’ Lotus 91 completed a JPS-liveried Lotus podium on Saturday. Meanwhile, Jonathan Holtzman thrilled the crowd as his Tyrrell P34 six-wheeler took a pair of pre-78 class wins.

