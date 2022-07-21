Go big in Iowa to win 2023 IndyCar race tickets!

Make your Iowa predictions to win 2023 IndyCar race tickets!

If you’re not already playing INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone, here’s one more great reason to sign up and test your skill and knowledge of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series — the RACER Fantasy Double, which roars into action with this weekend’s Iowa Speedway doubleheader.

We’re giving a pair of tickets for the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series race of your choice to the INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge player whose team earns the highest combined score from the two races on the fast, frenetic 0.894-mile bullring. Plus, the highest-scoring player from each Iowa Speedway race will earn a one-year subscription to RACER magazine and a RACER goodie bag.

Signing up for the INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone is free, and new or existing players are automatically eligible for the RACER Fantasy Double, so what are you waiting for? New players can sign up HERE, and existing players can sign in and choose their Iowa Speedway driver line-ups HERE.

Playing INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone is simple and fun. Each driver on this weekend’s entry list has been assigned a value based on their championship position, form, and prior success, and you have $100 to spend on a four-driver roster. Total value of your four drivers can’t exceed $100, so you must use your skill and knowledge to choose a lineup that stays within the cost cap but can collectively deliver maximum bang per buck.

Drivers earn points based on their race finishing positions, plus bonus points or part-points for pole, leading a lap, leading most laps, and setting fastest lap on each green-flag lap.

In addition to your four-driver roster, you also choose the three drivers you think will finish on the podium in each race, in the correct order, with points awarded for each correct choice. And in the event of a tie-break, you also predict the speed of the fastest race lap.

Thanks to the incredible competitiveness and depth of the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series, and the countless factors that come into play on race day, it takes some serious skill and knowledge to choose a high-scoring lineup. Winners of this weekend’s RACER Fantasy Double — combined or single race — will definitely have earned their plaudits and prizes.

By the way, you can pick your team or tweak your lineup up to 15 minutes prior to the posted green flag time (currently 4:00pm ET on Saturday, July 23, for Iowa Race 1, the Hy-VeeDeals.com 250, and 3:25pm ET on Sunday, July 24, for Iowa Race 2, the Hy-Vee Salute to Farmers 300). If Saturday is a race to forget, you can regroup, rethink and plan for a better result on Sunday — just like some of the drivers in the field, no doubt…

Speaking of which, here’s a look at the driver valuations for both of this weekend’s races. As you might expect, several of the drivers in the thick of the fight for the 2022 NTT IndyCar Series title are at the higher end of the price list. And further down, there are some exceptional bargains — that’s if you think they’ll deliver at “The World’s Fastest Short Track.”

Top-shelf prices

Josef Newgarden, $32 (BELOW); Scott Dixon, $30; Marcus Ericsson, $30; Alex Palou, $29; Will Power, $29; Colton Herta, $28; Pato O’Ward, $28; Alexander Rossi, $28.

Fast, but affordable…

Felix Rosenqvist, $26; Helio Castroneves, $25; Scott McLaughlin, $25; Simon Pagenaud, $25 (BELOW); Graham Rahal, $25; Rinus VeeKay, $24; Ed Carpenter, $23; Conor Daly $23; Romain Grosjean, $23; Jack Harvey, $23; Takuma Sato, $23.

Bang-per-buck bargains?

Jimmie Johnson, $20 (BELOW); Christian Lundgaard, $19; David Malukas, $19; Devlin DeFrancesco, $18; Callum Ilott, $18; Dalton Kellett, $18; Kyle Kirkwood, $18.

Remember, you can choose any four drivers as long as their combined value doesn’t exceed $100. Make your choices, enjoy a great weekend of NTT IndyCar Series racing, and hopefully you’ll be hearing from us as a RACER Fantasy Double winner.

But you’ve got to be in it to win it. If you haven’t already, sign up for INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone HERE.

• Any person at least 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their country, state, or province of residence may play INDYCAR Fantasy Challenge Driven by Firestone and RACER Fantasy Double, but only legal residents of the United States (including Washington, D.C.) are eligible to compete for prizes. For full RACER Fantasy Double 2022 official game rules, CLICK HERE.