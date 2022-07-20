TV ratings: New Hampshire, Denver, Lime Rock

NASCAR’s third week on the USA network held steady with its numbers to date on the cable network. The New Hampshire NASCAR Cup Series round averaged a 1.45 Nielsen rating and 2.403 million household viewers, per numbers from ShowBuzzDaily.com. That’s down slightly from last week at Atlanta (1.51/2.6m) but a solid gain for this race on the same weekend last year on now-defunct NBCSN (1.26/2.1m).

The Camping World SRX Series had its first audience over a million this season, with last Saturday’s fifth round from I-55 Raceway averaging 0.66/1.068m viewers on CBS. That was up from the 0.63/981,000 for the previous week’s Nashville race, albeit still down from last year’s race on this weekend (0.76/1.3m, Nashville).

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series race at New Hampshire on USA Saturday afternoon averaged 0.56/860,000 viewers, down from 0.67/1.0m last year on NBCSN.

NHRA’s Camping World Drag Racing Series averaged 0.40/651,000 for the finals from Denver on FOX, compared to 0.18/301K for this event last year when it aired on FS1.

Sunday’s ABB Formula E World Championship race in Brooklyn averaged 0.31/459,000 on CBS.

IMSA’s GT-only WeatherTech SportsCar Championship round from Lime Rock Saturday on USA averaged 0.15/243,000, little changed from last year’s 0.16/235K on NBCSN.

Viewing figures for the NTT IndyCar Series’ first streaming-only race telecast at Toronto were not available as Peacock does not release viewing metrics. However, an NBC Sports spokesperson said “Viewership for the race was in line with our projections.”