K-PAX returning to 24 Hours of Spa

K-PAX Racing will return to Europe for 74th running of the TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa with a Pro entry. The “Biggest GT Race in the World” is the weekend of July 28-31 at the legendary Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps.

While team members and drivers have continuously been represented in the event, K-PAX Racing will officially make its second appearance in the last three seasons. The team was able to secure a top-10 placing in its 2020 debut, and for the upcoming event, the program will work alongside Lamborghini Squadra Corse with its single Huracán GT3 EVO entry. K-PAX regulars in SRO GT World Challenge America, Andrea Caldarelli and Jordan Pepper, along with Marco Mapelli, will handle the driving duties .

K-PAX is partnering with Orange1, a European manufacturer of single-phase and three-phase asynchronous electric motors, foundry and turning parts. The company also partners with Lamborghini Squadra Corse and FFF Racing, for which Caldarelli also drives, in GT World Challenge Europe,

“We are delighted to have Orange1 on-board, helping us as we look to build from our 2020 debut at the TotalEnergies 24 Hours of Spa,” K-PAX Racing Team Owner Jim Haughey said. “Orange1 is an innovative company founded on precision and performance. With that said, our vision and goal to create positive results align. K-PAX Racing is ready to return to Spa, mixing our prior experience with renewed determination.”

K-PAX is one of three Fanatec GT World Challenge America teams competing in the 24 Hours of Spa, the second round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge, along with Samantha Tan Racing and Winward Racing.

However, many drivers familiar to fans of GTWCA will be entered as well – 10 drivers in this weekend’s round at Watkins Glen will make the trip to Belgium. The SRO’s Intercontinental GT Challenge is a series of four races on four continents, with the North American round bein