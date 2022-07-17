Bowman continues backward slide in New Hampshire

Alex Bowman is having a NASCAR Cup Series summer to forget with the downward trend continuing Sunday with an early exit at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Bowman completed four laps in the Ambetter 301 before being involved in a crash off Turn 2. He had nowhere to go when Ty Dillon bounced off the left rear of Justin Haley and spun up the track in front of him, leading to a run square into Dillon’s car. A severely damaged nose resulted in Bowman’s car needing to be towed back to the garage.

“We qualified bad and then you’re back there with a bunch of people you don’t want to be around,” Bowman said. “Unfortunately, they were just racing hard, and it looked like the No. 42 [Dillon], and No. 31 [Haley] got together. The No. 42 just overcorrected and stuffed us in the fence. Bummer. I hate it for everyone at Ally and Hendrick Motorsports. We’ll go on to the next one.”

New Hampshire is Bowman’s third DNF in the last four Cup Series races after also crashing at Nashville Superspeedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway. Bowman will finish 35th at New Hampshire, which is his fourth finish outside of the top 30 in the last four races.

The No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports has finished in the top 10 since the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte at the end of May, and Bowman has led two laps in the last 10 races. He has led 18 laps on the season, but 16 of those laps led came when he won at Las Vegas in March.

The Cup Series next heads to Pocono Raceway, where Bowman won the first race of a doubleheader weekend last year.