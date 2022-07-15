Jimmie Johnson fast-laps a Cobra prepping for his Goodwood Revival debut

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and current IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson got a taste of the legendary Goodwood Motor Circuit earlier this month ahead of his scheduled appearance at the September 16-18 Goodwood Revival.

Johnson drove one of the cars he’ll race at the Revival — an AC Cobra — around the iconic circuit in preparation for the event. Johnson will participate in the two-part St Mary’s Trophy saloon car race, as well as the Royal Automobile Club TT Celebration on Sunday afternoon.

Johnson will be joined by Helio Castroneves, Scott Dixon and Dario Franchitti (who between them have eight Indy 500 victories and 10 IndyCar championships) at the Revival in two months’ time, completing the line-up of legendary drivers from U.S. racing.

