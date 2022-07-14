IndyCar set for Peacock Premium-exclusive coverage at Toronto

NTT IndyCar Series followers within the U.S. have grown accustomed to consuming practices and qualifying sessions through NBC’s Peacock streaming service in recent years, and for the first time since NBC Sports took sole control of IndyCar’s broadcasts in 2020, one of its races will be aired exclusively on the Peacock app.

All sessions from this weekend’s return to the streets of Toronto will be reserved for mobile devices or those who have Peacock as part of their cable TV subscription, and with the absence from network or cable programming, viewing numbers for the Honda Indy Toronto are expected to be modest, at best. Practice starts at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday.

In an effort to assist those who might need to find or subscribe to the service, NBC produced the instructional video below with the help of IndyCar host Leigh Diffey: