CGR confirms Palou will drive in Toronto

Chip Ganassi Racing will move forward with Alex Palou in the No. 10 Honda for this weekend’s NTT IndyCar Series race in Toronto. The decision was confirmed to RACER by a team spokesperson Thursday afternoon and there are indicators the Spaniard could complete the season in the No. 10 entry.

RACER also understands contingencies were explored to have a replacement driver step into the car, but the team ultimately chose to continue with Palou, who sits fourth in the championship standings, for the 85-lap race.

The determination comes after a confusing sequence of events arose earlier in the week when CGR and McLaren Racing announced they’d signed the defending series champion for 2023, who expressed his frustration with CGR’s handling of the announcement and a strong desire to leave the team at the end of the season.