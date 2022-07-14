10-day Pittsburgh Vintage GP takes the green

Ten days of vintage racing action, love and lore kicks off Friday, July 15, as the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix gets the green flag beginning its 40th year celebration. Begun in 1983, the 10-day event which runs through July 24 remains the country’s largest vintage race event, the only one currently run through city streets and one of Eastern Pennsylvania’s largest festivals.

The PVGP is bookended by two weekends of racing: The first is the Historics at Pittsburgh International Race Complex. The second features vintage racing on a 2.33-mile road course through the streets of Schenley Park in front of 100,000 fans and 3,000 show cars on the Bob O’Connor Golf Course.

Between the two race weekends? A full slate of car shows, parties, rallies, and parades.

Porsche is the Honored Marque this year and organizers are anticipating a display of 400 Porsches on the Schenley Park Golf Course over the July 23-24 weekend. Porsches will be seen on the track as well: The Historics at Pittsburgh International Race Complex, a purpose-built race track located 40 miles northwest of the city, will showcase Porsches from the 1970s and 1980s up to modern Porsche GT3 Cup cars. The following weekend’s challenging stone-walled Schenley Park street course event is limited to sports cars from the ’40s, ’50s and ‘60s; Porsche will be well-represented by classic 356 and early 911 models.

