Spectacular Porsche race cars headline Gooding & Co. Pebble Beach auctions

“The quality and significance of this offering is unparalleled,” explained David Brynan, Senior Specialist at Gooding & Company, previewing the stunning collection of Porsches set for its Pebble Beach Auctions, Friday and Saturday, August 19-20, at the Parc du Concours.

“Virtually the entire history of Porsche racing is represented here,” Brynan continued. “From the early four-cam Spyder years there is Lucybelle III, one of the most unique and beautiful RSKs ever to race, exquisitely restored to original. The 908/02 Spyder, presented in its Targa Florio livery, is an exceptional works team car from the glory days of the plastic era, and the 2007 RS Spyder Evo is one of the most important modern-day prototypes, a model that dominated the ALMS series and returned Porsche to the height of endurance racing.”

Included in the array of Porsche offerings representing some of the finest models and racing examples to come out of Stuttgart spanning seven decades will be:

1959 Porsche 718 RSK (Estimate: $4,500,000 – $5,500,000)

One of the most beautiful and successful of all the Porsche Spyders, the 718 RSK won its class at the 12 Hours of Sebring and 24 Hours of Le Mans, then won the 1959 Targa Florio outright, leading Porsche’s 1-2-3 sweep at the legendary Sicilian event.

Chassis 718-024, pictured above, was sold new to American racing driver and Le Mans winner Ed Hugus, who raced the RSK at the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans in its distinctive “Lucybelle III” livery. Later sold to amateur racer Don Ives, 718-024 competed in various SCCA and USAC events, as well as the Pikes Peak Hillclimb, from 1960-63. Since the 1970s, this RSK has been owned by noted American collectors and vintage racers, including Don Orosco and Dr. Greg Johnson.

