Porterfield Brakes named presenting sponsor for Cal Club race streams

Rule 15 Productions, The Racing Network and The RacingWire Podcast Network announced that Porterfield Brakes has agreed to be the presenting sponsor for the inaugural season of live stream productions from Cal Club SCCA Region race events. The 2023 season race streams will be officially called the “Cal Club Race Stream – Presented by Porterfield Brakes”.

“It takes a big effort to get a live race production off the ground and we are so excited to have Porterfield Brakes as our first presenting sponsor.”” said Brian Bielanski, Executive producer of the Cal Club Race Stream. “A new live motorsports production is a big undertaking and to have one of motorsports top suppliers believe in what we are doing is a tremendous vote of confidence.”

The Cal Club Race Stream will debut in 2023 with live race coverage of all Cal Club race events. The stream will be a multiple camera production when there is ample connectivity. We will also feature live in-car cameras when available. The live stream is produced by long-time SCCA member and veteran television producer Brian Bielanski’s production company Rule 15 Productions. The “Cal Club Race Stream – Presented by Porterfield Brakes” will air on The Racing Network YouTube channel.

Since 1986 Porterfield Enterprises has earned a reputation in the performance racing industry for manufacturing quality competition brake pads and brake products. to the performance racing industry. The Costa Mesa, California based company’s close working relationship with leading professional motorsport teams has led to the development of one of the finest racing brake pads ever produced. This uniquely engineered composite brake pad, using the latest ceramic composite technology design, combines high performance materials to make a better stopping and more rotor friendly brake pad. In addition to brake pads – Porterfield sells a wide range of products to help teams go faster.

“As part of Porterfield Enterprises long standing support of SCCA and Cal Club, in particular, we were eager to support the addition of the live stream”, said Porterfield Enterprises General Manager Wendy Charlier. “This is a fantastic opportunity for a larger community of race fans to experience club racing at its finest.”

“It is great to have Porterfield Brakes as the title sponsor to Cal Club’s live stream,” said Cal Club board chair Mike Miserendino. “They have been a long time supporter of Cal Club and to have their name behind an exciting new endeavor is great news!”

Audio versions of the broadcasts will also be featured on The RacingWire Podcast Network.

There are still plenty of sponsor options available for the Cal Club Race Stream for the 2023 season. Contact Brian Bielanski at racingwirenetwork@gmail.com or call 310-220-5693.