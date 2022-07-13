Porter, Baker, standouts in Watkins Glen Masters Historics

David Porter and Danny Baker were the standouts in an action-packed weekend in upstate New York — double winners in the Masters Historic race weekend at Watkins Glen. The early summer event featured all three Masters USA grids plus a solid turnout of fans who enjoyed seeing a variety of stunning vintage race cars up close.

The race weekend was held on three sunny days that each preceded evening festivities at the largest gathering of oenophiles — the Finger Lakes Wine Festival — so when the racing was done, it was wine and bubbly for all, not just for the drivers on the podium.

Masters Racing Legends

In the two Masters Racing Legends races for 1966-1985 Formula 1 cars, Race 1 winner Jamie Constable looked very likely to join Porter and Baker as a double overall winner, before a broken wing on his Tyrrell 011B left Jonathan Holtzman to pick up the Race 2 spoils spoils in his Lotus 87B.

Bud Moeller (Williams FW08) bounced back from a Saturday mishap to take second on Sunday, while Lee Mowle (Lotus 78) bagged two thirds, twice finishing ahead of double pre-78 class winner Ron Maydon (Lec CRP1).

